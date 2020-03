It's been 10 years since Mike Mangini took his place on the throne for prog-metal titans, Dream Theatre.

In the video below, Mike takes Thomann on a tour of his live rig - which he insists is really "not that much" drums and cymbals - centred around Pearl Masterworks shells, Pearl hardware, Zildjian cymbals, Roland electronics, Remo heads and Vater sticks.

Find a selection of the gear featured in the video here.