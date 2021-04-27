Take a pedalboard tour with Code Orange's Reba Meyers

The Earthquaker Devices YouTube channel is a hotbed of guitar video goodness, and the latest in its Board To Death! series with artists sees Code Orange's Reba Meyers show and tell with her own pedalboard.

Pedalboards actually – she has two to show us here; one for recording and writing and another for touring. Her whole rig is set up in the video above; including the EVH 5153 amp also favoured by Tetrarch's Diamond Rowe, and Reba's LTD RM-600 signature guitar.

It's a great insight into the sonic mindset of one of contemporary metal's most creative guitar players. You can also check out Reba's demo of Earthquaker's new Astral Destiny reverb pedal below.