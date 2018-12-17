NAMM 2019: ESP debuts a wealth of new guitars and basses

NAMM 2019: It’s that time of year again when ESP drops the motherlode of gear announcements, with a ridiculous number of new guitars and basses for 2019.

Highlights include a Black Marble-finished signature model for Code Orange’s Reba Meyers, new EverTune-equipped electrics (including a TE model - although, frustratingly, there’s no pic of that one), plus the appearance of Bare Knuckle humbuckers on a handful of E-II guitars.

Scroll on down for the lowdown on each of the new models and visit ESP Guitars for more info. We’ll have more on these from the show, for sure...

The Reba Meyers LTD RM-600 is the first Signature Series guitar ever offered by ESP based on the design of a female guitar player. Yes, you sharp-eyed people will note that we have previously done a signature bass for Doris Yeh of Chthonic, but this is the first guitar. Based on the Viper shape, the RM-600 features neck-thru-body construction, a mahogany body in a new Black Marble Satin finish, a 3-piece maple neck with Macassar ebony fingerboard, a reverse headstock based on the LTD M Series, a single EMG 81 pickup with special orange logo, and an EMG TKO kill switch.

There are also new guitars for two of ESP’s most beloved players. The LTD SC-607B1H is a new signature model for Stephen Carpenter of Deftones. Built at 27” baritone scale, it’s a 7-string guitar that features neck-thru-body construction, a single Fishman Fluence SRC Signature pickup, and a new Purple Satin finish. The iconic musician George Lynch also has a new Signature model with the LTD GL-200MT, a guitar that’s a lower-priced version of Lynch’s famous ESP M-1 Tiger guitar with its yellow finish and tiger stripe graphics. It’s a bolt-on design with a basswood body, maple neck and fingerboard, a Floyd Rose bridge, and a single ESP Designed LH-150B pickup in the bridge.

Similarly, the LTD FBJ-400 is a new and more affordable version of the signature model for Anthrax bass player Frank Bello. This bass offers a mahogany body, maple neck, and Macassar ebony fingerboard with glow-in-the-dark side markers. It’s available in a Black Satin finish with red binding, and includes EMG P-HZ/EMG LJ-HZ passive pickups with red covers.

Another brand new model is the LTD TED-600T, a new TE shaped guitar for Ted Aguilar of Death Angel that has a similar all-white aesthetic of his previous signature model. This powerful guitar offers with neck-thru-body construction, a mahogany body with maple cap, a set of EMG 60/EMG 81 pickups with white covers, and a matching Snow White finish with white binding.

The LTD KS-M6 is a 6-string version of the signature model for guitarist Ken Susi of Unearth. Built at 25.5” scale, the guitar features neck-thru-body construction, a Metallic Silver finish with matching chrome hardware, an EverTune bridge, and a Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker pickup set (alnico in the neck, ceramic in the bridge).

For 2019, we’ve also updated the finishes on a couple of our killer Signature Series guitars. The LTD GH-600 model from Gary Holt (Exodus/Slayer) is being offered in Snow White for the first time, while the LTD Sparrowhawk from Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher is now being offered in Black finish. Both of these new finish choices look amazing.

First introduced in 2014, our ESP USA Series is comprised of guitars we build at our manufacturing facility in Southern California. We’ve continued to add to the ESP USA Series, which is now made up of 19 different guitar models. Seven new ESP USA guitars have been added for this year, and like other ESP USA models, each of them can be personalized to your specifications with a wide variety of finish and component choices.

The ESP USA Horizon-II offers set-thru construction at 25.5” scale, with a mahogany body, 3-piece maple neck, and ebony fingerboard. Its features include a TonePros locking TOM bridge with string thru body, Sperzel locking tuners, and your choice of EMG or Seymour Duncan pickups.

Three new M Series guitars have also joined the ESP USA lineup. These include the USA M-I FR-DLX, a bolt-on guitar with a mahogany body and maple neck with ebony fingerboard. It offers a Floyd Rose Original bridge, Sperzel tuners, and a single EMG or Seymour Duncan pickup. The USA M-I NTB FR and USA M-I NTB NT are both neck-thru-body designs (one with a Floyd Rose Original bridge, the other with a TonePros locking TOM bridge with string thru body), with a mahogany body and 3-piece maple neck with ebony fingerboard.

The bold V-II shape is now part of the ESP USA offerings with the USA V-II FR and USA V-II NT. These guitars are both neck-thru-body designs with mahogany body, maple neck, and ebony fingerboard. The FR version includes a Floyd Rose Original bridge, while the NT version has a TonePros locking TOM bridge with string thru body. Both models offer Sperzel locking tuners and you choice of EMG or Seymour Duncan pickups.

Finally, the ESP USA Viper is an amazing guitar with a set-thru neck at 24.75” scale, a mahogany body with 3-piece mahogany neck, and an ebony fingerboard. It offers a TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, Sperzel locking tuners, and, again, your choice of several models of EMG or Seymour Duncan pickups.

Like all models in the ESP USA Series, you can personalize the guitar in thousands of combinations of top woods, finishes, pickup choices, hardware color, and more. Use the updated ESP USA online configurator to design your own, and then order it through one of our ESP USA authorized dealers, and we’ll build your guitar to your specifications.

You all know this by now: our E-II Series are high-quality guitars and basses built at the ESP factory. For 2019, we’ll start by telling you about several new versions of the exciting Arrow shape. We’re debuting a new non-tremolo version of the guitar with the E-II Arrow-NT, which offers a Gotoh TOM bridge with string-thru-body. It features neck-thru-body construction, with an alder body and 3-piece maple neck and ebony fingerboard, and comes in Black, Snow White, and Black Silver Fade finishes. The new Snow White and Black Silver Fade finishes are also being added to the standard E-II Arrow, which offers a Floyd Rose Original bridge. All E-II Arrow models include an EMG 85/EMG 81 pickup set and Gotoh locking tuners.

The E-II Eclipse-7 EverTune is a 7-string guitar in the popular single-cutaway Eclipse shape that includes the innovative EverTune constant tension bridge system. Available in Black Satin finish, the guitar includes set-thru construction, a mahogany body with maple cap, and a Seymour Duncan Sentient/Pegasus pickup set with push-pull coil splitting.

Speaking of the E-II Eclipse, we’re also announcing three new finishes and top woods: Blue Natural Fade with a Buckeye burl maple top, Black Natural Burst with a flamed maple top, and Snow White Satin with a maple cap. These models include the new EMG 57/66 TWIN set for coil splitting each active pickup.

Three new ESP E-II Horizon models have been announced for 2019. These include the E-II Horizon-III FR, available in Black Cherry Fade finish. It’s a neck-thru-body design with a Floyd Rose Original bridge and a set of Seymour Duncan SH-2n/Custom 5 pickups. The E-II Horizon FR comes in Black Natural Burst finish and also includes an Original Floyd, along with a Seymour Duncan Sentient/Pegasus pickup set. The E-II Horizon NT-II comes in Tiger Eye Amber Fade finish, and includes an EMG 66-TW/57-TW Splittable pickup set. All three new E-II Horizon models have figured maple tops and coil splitting control.

Based on your requests, we’ve added Bare Knuckle pickups to several new E-II models. The E-II M-II NToffers a Buckeye burl maple top in Black Natural Fade finish, and includes a Hipshot bridge and a set of Bare Knuckle Aftermath Tyger pickups. A 7-string version, the E-II M-II 7, comes in Purple Natural Fade finish with a set of Bare Knuckle Warpig 7st Tyger pickups. The E-II SN-2 is a new model in Blue Natural Fade finish. A classic shape with an alder body and bolt-on neck, it includes a Floyd Rose Original bridge and Bare Knuckle Aftermath Battleworn pickups.

Finally, the E-II Viper offers a premium-quality version of the asymmetrical double-cut Viper shape. Available in Black and Urban Camo finishes, this new model features set-thru construction, a mahogany body, a mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard, and high-end components including a bone nut, Schaller straplocks, Gotoh locking tuners and Gotoh TOM bridge and tailpiece, and an EMG 66/57 TWIN pickup set with coil splitting.

For many years, LTD Deluxe “1000 Series” guitars have long been among ESP’s most popular and best-selling models due to their combination of professional-quality designs and components along with appealing, affordable pricing for instruments of their caliber. Here’s what’s new for 2019!

The unique and bold Arrow guitar shape is now being offered in the LTD Deluxe series for the first time with the Arrow-1000, being offered in Snow White and Violet Andromeda finishes. These guitars offer neck-thru-body construction, mahogany body, 3-piece maple neck with Macassar ebony fingerboard, and high-end components including Grover tuners, Floyd Rose SE bridge with stainless screws, and an EMG 85/EMG 81 pickup set.

The Arrow is also being added to the LTD Black Metal Series with the Arrow Black Metal, featuring a Black Satin finish, black hardware, a single EMG 81 pickup with a matching black logo, and an EMG TKO kill switch. The expansion of the LTD Black Metal Series continues with the Viper-7B Black Metal. As the name implies, this is a 27” scale baritone version of the Viper Black Metal introduced previously. This guitar features a TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, as well as a single direct-mounted Seymour Duncan Blackened Black Winter pickup. The Black Metal Series offers a component set and build quality in line with our other LTD Deluxe models.

Of course, the most popular area of LTD Deluxe is the EC series, and we have some completely killer new additions for 2019. The EC-1001T/CTM is being offered in Silver Sunburst Satin and Snow White finishes. These guitars offer set-thru construction, a full-thickness mahogany body (chambered for weight relief) with maple cap, and a set of EMG 66-TW/EMG 57-TW pickups. These EMG “TWIN” pickups are being offered for the first time on a production guitar, and allow users to split the active neck and bridge pickups with push-pull controls. The EC-1000T is another chambered full-thickness model, available in Honey Burst Satin finish. This model offers Fishman Fluence Open Core Classic Humbucker pickups with three voicings, also the first production guitar to offer this innovative pickup.

The new LTD TE-1000 EverTune is the first TE guitar shape ESP has offered that includes the powerful and innovative EverTune constant tension bridge. This guitar has a mahogany body with flamed maple top, and a 3-piece maple neck with Macassar ebony fingerboard. It also features the new independently-splittable EMG 57/66 TWIN set, and is available in an awesome-looking Black Natural Burst finish. The classic-shaped SN-1000FR, offered in Pearl White finish, has a traditional bolt-on roasted maple neck on an alder body, a Floyd Rose SE bridge with stainless screws, and an H/S/S pickup set with two Seymour Duncan Hot Strat single coils and a Seymour Duncan Custom 5 humbucker with a push-pull coil split control.

Several new LTD Deluxe “1000 Series” models offer exciting and innovative new color fade finishes and killer new features. The H-1001FR is available in Violet Shadow Fade, and features a Seymour Duncan Sentient/Pegasus pickup set. The MH-1000HS is being offered in Violet Shadow Fade and Black Cherry Fade finishes, and have a great humbucker/single-coil setup with a Seymour Duncan Hot Rails (neck) and Pegasus (Bridge) pickups. These models all features push-pull controls for coil splitting. The 7-string MH-1007 comes in Black Fade finish, and includes a set of EMG 85-7H and 81-7H pickups. All of these new H and MH Series models offer mahogany bodies with quilted maple tops, set-thru 3-piece maple neck with Macassar ebony fingerboard, and a Floyd Rose SE bridge with stainless screws.

The new LTD M-1000 Multi-Scale is our first 6-string model with angled frets and multiple scale lengths. Joining the M-1007 and M-1008 Multi-Scale models, the M-1000 Multi-Scale offers a 26.5”-25.5” scale, allowing for longer scale length and better string tension in the lower registers. This guitar offers a lightweight mahogany body with solid flamed maple drop top in Natural Satin finish, and a 5-piece maple/purple heart neck. Other features include a black bone nut, a Hipshot bridge with string-thru-body, and a set of Seymour Duncan Sentient/Nazgul pickups that are splittable.

The LTD Xtone Series also has new “1000 Series” additions with the PS-1000, available in Violet Shadow and Purple Sparkle finishes. These guitars offer a chambered mahogany body, a 3-piece maple neck with Macassar ebony fingerboard, TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, and Seymour Duncan Phat Cat overwound single-coil pickups.

Including the new Frank Bello Signature Series bass mentioned above, we have 13 new and updated LTD bass models that we’re bringing out for 2019. The AP-4 Black Metal is the first bass addition to the LTD Black Metal Series, a collection that debuted in 2018 to immediate acclaim. The AP-4 Black Metaloffers the classic shape of the AP Series basses, with a bolt-on maple neck and an alder body, but adds the distinctive menacing cosmetic vibe of Black Satin finish, all black hardware, and a black LTD logo on the headstock. The bass includes pro-quality components including Grover tuners, a Babicz FCH-4 bridge, and a single EMG 35CS pickup with matching black logo.

The AP Series bass series also expanded with new Pelham Blue finishes for the AP-4 and AP-5 basses, as well as a new Snow White finish for the affordable AP-204. The AP-4 and AP-5 offer the classic combination of an alder body with a bolt-on maple neck, along with a Macassar ebony fingerboard. Components include Grover tuners, Babicz bridge, and EMG P and LJ pickups.

Four big updates to basses in the LTD B Series are also being debuted at NAMM 2019. The B-1004 Multi-Scale and B-1005 Multi-Scale now make use of environmentally-friendly and great-looking ziricote tops on swamp ash bodies, and the basses also now include an upgraded black bone nut, as well as the angled fret multi-scale design, Gotoh tuners, Hipshot Solo bridge, and Nordstrand Big Splits pickup set of the previous model. The updated B-1004 and B-1005 basses have been switched to tops made of bocote, an exotic figured wood that is sustainable, and offer Gotoh tuners and bridge along with the Nordstrand Big Splits pickup set. All four of these updated B Series basses have a Natural Satin finish.

The LTD Stream Series has returned to the ESP lineup by popular demand, with a new flat-top redesign. The Stream-1004 and Stream-1005 have premium features that include a swamp ash body with solid burled maple top, a 5-piece maple/purple heart neck, Macassar ebony fingerboard, Hipshot bridge and EMG pickup set. These new basses are being offered in Black Natural Burst finish. The new Stream-204 and Stream-205 are for more budget-minded bass players, and include a mahogany body, a 3-piece maple neck with roasted jatoba fingerboard, and a Black Satin finish.

The LTD TL “Thinline” Series has been terrific for players who enjoy the fast feel and comfort of an electric guitar but want a solution for acoustic performances. The popular TL-6 model is now being offered in three great new finishes: Aqua Marine Burst, Tiger Eye Burst, and Wine Red. Like the other TL models, the new versions offer a Graphtech NuBone XB nut and saddle, Grover tuners, and Fishman SONICORE pickup with Fishman TL-3 preamp.

The LTD Viper-400B is a 27” scale baritone version of the Viper shape in an affordable yet powerful 400 Series version. It includes a 3-piece mahogany set neck on a mahogany body in Black Satin finish, and features a set of EMG 85/81 direct-mount pickups.

We’ve also updated two affordable 200 Series models in the lineup. There’s a new Alien Gray finish for the M-200, a bolt-on guitar that features a mahogany body, maple neck, Floyd Rose bridge, and ESP Designed LH-150 pickups. Another updated finish is available for the popular Viper-256, which is now available in Snow White. The Viper-256 has a mahogany body, a set 3-piece mahogany neck, and ESP Designed LH-150 pickups.