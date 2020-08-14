Take a first look at Kenny Wayne Shepherd's new signature Fender Stratocaster

Ever since he burst onto the scene in the mid-'90s, Kenny Wayne Shepherd has remained one of blues guitar's leading lights. Now, the blues virtuoso is readying a new incarnation of his signature Fender Stratocaster, and it's one of the best looking Strats we've seen in a while.

Kenny's new Strat features a chambered ash body, finished in Transparent Faded Sonic Blue: allowing that ash grain to glimpse through the paint job, and there's a striking finished headstock to match.

(Image credit: Fender)

Electronically, Fender has fitted Kenny's custom signature Kenny Wayne Shepherd singlecoils. But in a break from tradition the second tone control is wired to control the bridge pickup, perfect if you're looking for a rounder sound from your Strat's bridge-position.

(Image credit: Fender)

Elsewhere, Kenny has opted for a maple neck with a C-shaped 60s profile, and the vintage-style 7.5" radius, rosewood fingerboard is inlaid with pearloid blocks. Other appointments include a six-point tremolo bridge with GraphTech saddles, vintage-style machineheads and a pearloid scratchplate.

There's no word on the official release date, but Fender's website is listing the guitar at £1899.