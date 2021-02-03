Synchro Arts’ VocAlign Ultra plugin promises a better way to align the timing and pitch of your vocals

Synchro Arts has released VocAlign Ultra, the latest and possibly greatest version of its advanced timing and pitch alignment plugin .

Promising to give you “the highest quality results with the least amount of work,” this features technology taken from the company’s flagship Revoice Pro software to offer even better plugin-based vocal matching with more control and flexibility.

VocAlign Ultra promises to give you better results when aligning longer, more complex sections of audio, with a new tightness control letting you decide how much alignment is applied. Pitch alignment means that there’s another string to the plugin’s corrective bow, too.

"We've have been listening to customers telling us what they wanted for several years" says Synchro Arts MD and founder Jeff Bloom, "VocAlign Ultra is our first attempt to start from the ground up, and brings together the best alignment technology we have in a completely new interface that we hope gives users the easiest and fastest learning experience and workflow possible."

VocalAlign Ultra runs on PC and Mac as a VST/AU/AAX plugin and is currently available for the introductory price of $279/£199/€220. This will rise to $399/£285/€315 after 28 February.