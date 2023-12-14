Synchro Arts' Revoice Pro 5 promises to make complex vocal editing easy

Synchro Arts has announced the release of Revoice Pro 5, a new and improved version of its Revoice vocal production software.

A comprehensive suite of vocal production tools, Pro 5 is aimed at those looking to edit, process and fine-tune vocal performances through time and pitch correction, doubling, sibilance control and formant-shifting.

Pro 5 can be used to align the timing between multiple layered vocal takes; you can choose to adjust alignment strength manually or make use of the SmartAlign feature to automatically align vocals for you.

The software can also apply "transparent and advanced" pitch correction, a feature that's also been automated through the new SmartPitch technology found in Pro 5. Both SmartAlign and SmartPitch are said to intelligently sense when to match the pitch and time of vocal performances, and when to avoid applying correction, while allowing correction to be applied across entire vocal stacks simultaneously.

Pro 5's new Shaper Tool lets you meticulously tune vocals by adding Control Points that map out the pitch and level of each vocal take. The software also features a new vocal doubler for quickly producing a classic double-tracked vocal effect.

Revoice Pro 5 is a standalone application, but audio can be routed in and out of your DAW through its ARA integration; non-ARA users can make use of the Revoice Link plugin to integrate the software with their DAW.

Revoice Pro 5 is available now for Mac and Windows at an introductory price of £277.

Find out more on Synchro Arts' website.

(Image credit: Synchro Arts)

(Image credit: Synchro Arts)