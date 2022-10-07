Synchro Arts says that its RePitch plugin is the vocal editing tool that producers and engineers have always wanted

Synchro Arts says that its latest plugin, RePitch, is based on the response from producers and engineers when they asked them what they’re looking for in a vocal pitch editing tool. Natural sounding results, a fast workflow and seamless DAW integration were the watchwords, and we’re told that RePitch has all of these traits.

The plugin is based on the technologies developed for Synchro Arts’ flagship Revoice Pro, and enables you to adjust the pitch, timing and volume of any monophonic audio material. Task-orientated macros enable you to snap your singer to a specific key and scale, and there’s a graphical editor for when you want to tweak the pitch, timing, vibrato, formants, sibilance and other parameters in finer detail.

Synchro Arts claims that RePitch can handle both radical retuning and subtle tweaks, only applying its processing where it’s required. There’s ARA 2 integration, VST/AU/AAX plugin support and integration with Synchro Arts’ VocAlign Ultra plugin for instant transference of pitch and timing edits to any double tracks or background vocals you might be working on.

RePitch is available now for PC and Mac. The regular price is $249/£178, but you can currently bag it for the introductory price of $174/£125. A 14-day trial version is also available.

Find out more on the Synchro Arts (opens in new tab) website.

