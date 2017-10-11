More

Suppress to impress with Klevgrand’s Brusfri noise reduction software

By ()

Available now for PC, Mac and iOS

For its latest trick, plugin and app developer Klevgrand has turned its hand to noise reduction. Brusfri is a supposedly “advanced” noise reducer that features a simple interface and promises to clean up your audio while retaining sound quality.

Unlike some of its rivals, Brusfri doesn’t use audio phasing - instead, it features multiple fine-tuned gates. If you hold down the Learn button as you input the unwanted noise, Brusfri should be able to create a noise profile and suppress it, but if this doesn’t work out, you can fine-tune the reduction with a few parameter controls.

Brusfri is available now as an iOS AU and for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. You can purchase the plugin version from the Klevgrand website for $30, while the iOS version costs £8/$8 on the Apple App Store.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info