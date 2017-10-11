Suppress to impress with Klevgrand’s Brusfri noise reduction software

For its latest trick, plugin and app developer Klevgrand has turned its hand to noise reduction. Brusfri is a supposedly “advanced” noise reducer that features a simple interface and promises to clean up your audio while retaining sound quality.

Unlike some of its rivals, Brusfri doesn’t use audio phasing - instead, it features multiple fine-tuned gates. If you hold down the Learn button as you input the unwanted noise, Brusfri should be able to create a noise profile and suppress it, but if this doesn’t work out, you can fine-tune the reduction with a few parameter controls.

Brusfri is available now as an iOS AU and for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. You can purchase the plugin version from the Klevgrand website for $30, while the iOS version costs £8/$8 on the Apple App Store.