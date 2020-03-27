Support your local music shop, urges UK's MIA

UK music gear trade body The Music Industries Association (MIA), is calling on you to remember that your local music shop needs your support, and that while physical stores may be off-limits for now, many local businesses also operate websites where you can order that absolutely essential new pedal, amp or e-kit.

"The UK musical instrument shops are filled with passionate and creative people who are determined to help every music maker they can during these difficult times," says Paul McManus, Chief Exec of the MIA.

"Hundreds of these shops are managing to keep their websites open for business in order to deliver all your musical needs to the comfort of your home. What is great to see is the huge number of people that are taking up music making for the first time whilst at home!"



Steven Greenall of Warwick Music, a supplier of woodwind and brass instruments, added, "Time is life’s most precious commodity – and in the midst of these next several weeks of uncertainty we can find ways to use that time for the better – whether taking up that hobby long ignored, or supporting a child on their musical journey, Britain’s music industry is ready to support you."

To help you find a local music shop taking orders online, here's a map highlighting open businesses throughout the UK.