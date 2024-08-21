“Superstar Guitars showcases the most famous six-strings in the history of music, in exquisite detail”: Hendrix’s Woodstock Strat, Kurt Cobain’s Mustang, the Exile On Mainstream Burst and more iconic guitars to feature in stunning new book

Some of the world’s most iconic guitars, including Jimi Hendrix’s Woodstock Strat and Kurt Cobain’s Mustang, are to be documented in a forthcoming book by renowned music photographer Eleanor Jane.

Superstar Guitars, which is released on 12 September through Headline Publishing, features some of the most important guitars in music history, and they have never looked better.

If you have picked up a guitar magazine in the past few years you should be familiar with Jane’s work. She has photographed the biggest names in music, and shot their instruments, too.

Superstar Guitars features an introduction by James Dean Bradfield of the Manic Street Preachers, and judging by the preview we have been shown, some of the most beautiful electric guitar photography you will see.

Is there a more stunning example of a 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard than the Burst that was passed back and forth between Keith Richards and Mick Taylor as the Rolling Stones were tracking Exile On Main Street? It's debatable. But if there is, it will probably be in this book.

Joe Bonamassa, shot by Eleanor Jane – surely there will be something from Nerdville in the book. (Image credit: Eleanor Jane)

The amber glow of its finish remains undiminished even after the surviving a helter-skelter life on the road as one of Taylor’s go-to instruments for the Stones’ tour of the US in ’72.

Moving on, less aspirational, more functional, yet every bit as cool and arguably of greater cultural significance, we have Kurt Cobain’s Fender Mustang. A student guitar. Ostensibly a cheap electric guitar, or at least affordable. It’s the 1969 Mustang in Competition Blue that Cobain used to realign popular music in the early ‘90s with Nirvana.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, you could head on over to ATB Guitars right now and buy one of these 24” short-scale crackers – same year, same finish – for £6,995.

It is a testament to its historical significance that Cobain's Mustang, famous for the Smells Like Teen Spirit video, sold for $4.5 million (before fees) at auction in June 2022. Jim Irsay, owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, major guitar collector, was the buyer. The Mustang officially became the most expensive guitar in the world. A student model.

Typical of Jane’s approach, when she visited Indianapolis to shoot Cobain’s Mustang, she dressed the set to align with the aesthetic of the Smells Like Teen Spirit video, directed by Samuel Bayer.

We would like to think she dipped a headband in brown acid and wore it when photographing Jimi Hendrix’s Fender Stratocaster from his ‘69 Woodstock performance. But you’ll have to buy the book to find that out.

Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Other artists' guitars featured in the book include Dave Grohl, Jason Isbell, Woody Guthrie, Noel Gallagher, Matt Bellamy, John Frusciante, Tom Morello, Phoebe Bridgers, Kirk Hammett, Brian May, Howlin’ Wolf, Mick Taylor, Keith Richards, Steve Vai and more.

The Strat behind the Electric Dylan hoo-ha at Newport? That's in there, too.

(Image credit: Headline)

Priced £50, out 12 September, Superstar Guitars is available to preorder now. You can check out Eleanor Jane’s photography on Instagram.