Superbooth 2019: We reviewed the first iteration of Dreadbox and Polyend's Medusa last year, and while we definitely saw a lot of potential, we felt it was a bit of a work in progress.

Now, Polyend are showing off Medusa v2, its 'grown-up' successor, at Superbooth 2019, so we took a closer look at this digital/analogue hybrid synth's new features.