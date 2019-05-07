Superbooth 2019: The Nyx v2 synth is Dreadbox’s latest paraphonic powerhouse

Superbooth 2019 : Already one of the best semi-modular synths you can buy, Dreadbox’s Nyx is getting a v2 makeover that should see it hitting even greater sonic heights.

A paraphonic instrument, this rocks two oscillators, a white noise generator and a flexible dual filter.

You also get multiple routing options, three loopable envelope generators and a Drone mode.

The modulated reverb is there for your ambient explorations, while 30 patch points give you plenty of scope for broadening your sound design horizons.

Nyx 2 looks likely to ship in June, priced at €539. Find out more on the Dreadbox website.