Superbooth 2019: The Nyx v2 synth is Dreadbox’s latest paraphonic powerhouse

An enhanced version of the Nyx is coming

Superbooth 2019: Already one of the best semi-modular synths you can buy, Dreadbox’s Nyx is getting a v2 makeover that should see it hitting even greater sonic heights.

A paraphonic instrument, this rocks two oscillators, a white noise generator and a flexible dual filter.

You also get multiple routing options, three loopable envelope generators and a Drone mode.

The modulated reverb is there for your ambient explorations, while 30 patch points give you plenty of scope for broadening your sound design horizons.

Nyx 2 looks likely to ship in June, priced at €539. Find out more on the Dreadbox website.

