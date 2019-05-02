Superbooth 2019: Pulsar-23 looks like the kind of drum machine you’d buy in a heartbeat

Superbooth 2019 : Ahead of next week’s Superbooth show in Berlin, Soma Laboratory has been showing off its forthcoming Pulsar-23 “organismic” drum machine. Specifically, this is the first prototype of the mass production version.

Designed to be used on its own or as part of a wider modular setup, this offers 23 independent modules, 52 knobs, 11 switches and more than 100 inputs and outputs.

You can enjoy close to a minute in the Pulsar-23’s company by watching the video above, and we’re hoping to get to know it even better at Superbooth. More deets on the Soma Laboratory website.