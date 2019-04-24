Superbooth 2019: Gotharman’s Tiny LD could be the smallest granular synth workstation out there

Superbooth 2019 : Gotharman’s Musical Instruments has announced the Tiny LD, a shrunken down edition of its Little deFormer 3 granular synth workstation.

The Tiny LD runs the same full firmware from the Little deFormer 3 but minus a few features, with fewer buttons and rotaries, as well as a reduction in sample memory to 43 minutes.

The new model will also feature just the one filter board connector and does away with CV I/O altogether. However, don't let that discourage you, as the Tiny LD is still rammed with features.

Tiny LD specs

Granular workstation with 16 parts / 8 stereo voices

Each part can be synth, sampler or noise

43 minutes of sampling time

2 filters per part

8 insert effects and 2 output effects

Polyphonic sequencer with 16 note tracks and 32 CC tracks

64 random generators, 16 LFO's, 24 envelope generators

Stereo in and out

Morphing

Optional analogue filter board

The diminutive synth is available for pre-order now at €809, with the optional filter board priced at €105 and it looks as though the first units will start shipping in June 2019.