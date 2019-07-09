Summer NAMM 2019: Vintage channels ’30s blues with affordable Paul Brett Statesboro ‘Whisky Sour’ acoustic guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Vintage has announced a new line of Paul Brett acoustic guitars, the Statesboro ‘Whisky Sour’.

Available in acoustic and electro-acoustic formats, the Whisky Sour channels the Great Depression era with a satin matt namesake finish across the all-mahogany laminate construction.

Vintage is promising a crisp, resonant tone with “palm-friendly neck profiles, smooth frets and a great action” across the acoustic’s orchestra, dreadnought and parlour body shapes.

Electro versions of the dreadnought and orchestra shapes include a Vintage preamp with controls for volume, bass, middle and treble, phrase switch, onboard tuner and low battery indicator.

Orchestra, dreadnought and parlour incarnations clock in at £99, while the orchestra and dreadnought electros are £139 - any of which should make an attractive guitar for beginners.

Head over to JHS for more info.