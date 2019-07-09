More

Summer NAMM 2019: Vintage channels ’30s blues with affordable Paul Brett Statesboro ‘Whisky Sour’ acoustic guitars

By (, )

Acoustic and electro model available in orchestra, dreadnought and parlour body sizes

The Vintage Statesboro 'Whisky Sour' in dreadnought form (Image credit: JHS)

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Vintage has announced a new line of Paul Brett acoustic guitars, the Statesboro ‘Whisky Sour’.

Available in acoustic and electro-acoustic formats, the Whisky Sour channels the Great Depression era with a satin matt namesake finish across the all-mahogany laminate construction.

Vintage is promising a crisp, resonant tone with “palm-friendly neck profiles, smooth frets and a great action” across the acoustic’s orchestra, dreadnought and parlour body shapes.

Electro versions of the dreadnought and orchestra shapes include a Vintage preamp with controls for volume, bass, middle and treble, phrase switch, onboard tuner and low battery indicator.

Orchestra, dreadnought and parlour incarnations clock in at £99, while the orchestra and dreadnought electros are £139 - any of which should make an attractive guitar for beginners.

Head over to JHS for more info.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info