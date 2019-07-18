Summer NAMM 2019: Godin debuts Fairmount CH LTD Rosewood HG EQ acoustic guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Godin has unveiled the - deep breath - Fairmount CH LTD Rosewood HG EQ acoustic guitar.

Devised by Simon Godin, the Concert Hall-bodied acoustic boasts solid rosewood back and sides, Godin LTD inlays, matching tortoiseshell pickguard and headstock, plus an LR Baggs Anthem preamp.

(Image credit: Godin Guitars)

Other features include a solid spruce top, mahogany neck, Richlite fretboard and high-gloss natural finish.

There’s no word on a price yet, but we can confirm it will include a Deluxe Godin TRIC case. Huzzah.

For now, pop on over to Godin Guitars for more info.