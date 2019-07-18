More

Summer NAMM 2019: Godin debuts Fairmount CH LTD Rosewood HG EQ acoustic guitar

By (, )

Well-appointed model boasts LR Baggs Anthem preamp

Godin Fairmount CH LTD Rosewood HG EQ acoustic guitar
(Image credit: Godin Guitars)

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Godin has unveiled the - deep breath - Fairmount CH LTD Rosewood HG EQ acoustic guitar.

Devised by Simon Godin, the Concert Hall-bodied acoustic boasts solid rosewood back and sides, Godin LTD inlays, matching tortoiseshell pickguard and headstock, plus an LR Baggs Anthem preamp.

Godin Fairmount CH LTD Rosewood HG EQ acoustic guitar

(Image credit: Godin Guitars)

Other features include a solid spruce top, mahogany neck, Richlite fretboard and high-gloss natural finish.

There’s no word on a price yet, but we can confirm it will include a Deluxe Godin TRIC case. Huzzah.

For now, pop on over to Godin Guitars for more info.

The magazine for serious players
Subscribe and save today!
More Info