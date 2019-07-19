Summer NAMM 2019: D’Angelico releases Brandon ‘Taz’ Niederauer Atlantic signature guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2019: D’Angelico has announced the release of the Brandon ‘Taz’ Niederauer Atlantic signature electric guitar.

Based on the single-cutaway solidbody Atlantic, the signature model comes in a custom Sonic Blue finish and is also decked out with satin chrome hardware.

Image 1 of 2 Deluxe Brandon Niederauer Atlantic (Image credit: D'Angelico)

Image 2 of 2 Premier Brandon Niederauer Atlantic (Image credit: D'Angelico)

The model is available in both Premier and Deluxe Series, with the latter loaded with a Seymour Duncan custom DA-59 in the neck and an Antiquity humbucker in the bridge, while the Premier edition is stacked with Duncan Designed humbuckers.

Both models feature C-shape neck profiles, sleek body design and come in at $999 for the Premier Brandon Niederauer Atlantic and $1,849 for the Deluxe edition.