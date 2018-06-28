Summer NAMM 2018: Vox Superbeetle mini amp stack - hands-on demo

SUMMER NAMM 2018: The Superbeetle is surely one of the more desirable offerings Vox has produced lately, and we were lucky enough to get our hands on an early prototype ahead of the amp’s release in August.

Join Michael Astley-Brown and Simon Arblaster as they take you through all the features this Nutube head has to offer - gain! Digital reverb! Nutube-driven tremolo! EQ switches! - through the medium of Beatles-ish riffage. Enjoy!

Gear used: Gretsch G5220 Electromatic Jet BT