SUMMER NAMM 2017: Joyo has expanded its Bantamp 20W tube/Bluetooth mini amp head range with the release of the Atomic.

Promising British clean sounds with hollow mids and a bell-like character, the Atomic also delivers mid-gain tones from its drive channel, via a single 12AX7 preamp tube and solid-state Class D power amp.

An FX loop is also onboard, as well as Bluetooth connectivity to play music through the amp.

The Bantamp Atomic is available now for £139/$150. See Joyo Audio for more info.