Stuck with a technical issue? MuSOS is a new helpline service for musicians and producers to help you in your hour of need

In a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, a new service for musicians, producers, engineers and technicians has been created that aims to provide bespoke 1:1 technical advice for anyone struggling with software and hardware issues at those critical moments when time is of the essence.

MuSOS is a service that gives you access to "professional troubleshooters and problem researchers", leaving you to stay in the creative zone with whatever project you're working on, or live situation you may be in.

The technical helpline consists of a landing page where you can request a specialist to call you back. A wide pool of technical advisers is on hand to help you with issues concerning your DAW, synths, programming, MIDI, live streaming, equipment servicing and much more.

The service will allow you to set up a voice or video call, or just communicate via email all securely so you won't have to worry about sharing your details.

The Prodigy's live guitarist, Olly Burden had this to say of the service: "Knowing that you can have an expert on the phone within minutes to talk you through any problem you may encounter in the studio is priceless."

The music technology helpline is currently in beta and running as donationware, so you only pay what you can afford. For more information and to try the service for yourself, go to the MuSOS website.