Strandberg releases its headless T-type, the Sälen

Respected Swedish luthier Strandberg, best known for its extended-range instruments such as the awe-inspiring Boden 8, has quickly become the guitar of choice for cutting-edge players such as Plini and Sarah Longfield, and now the company has officially released its most classic-looking headless design yet, the Sälen.
Although the looks may be inspired by ’50s T-types, Strandberg’s take is chock-full of innovations, including a lightweight headless design, multi-scale fanned frets, the company’s patented EndurNeck and “aerospace-grade” hardware.
Suhr Classic T bridge and neck pickups promise classic vintage tones, and two models are available: the alder/swamp ash-bodied Sälen, and the maple-topped Sälen Deluxe.
Swamp ash models feature roasted birdseye maple fretboards, while alder guitars offer pau ferro fretboards.
The Sälen is available now in Ice Blue Metallic and Classic Trans Butterscotch for $1,795, while the Sälen Deluxe comes in Deluxe Candy Apple Red and Deluxe Vintage Burst finishes for $2,195.
Head over to Strandberg for more info.