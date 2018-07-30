Strandberg releases its headless T-type, the Sälen

Respected Swedish luthier Strandberg, best known for its extended-range instruments such as the awe-inspiring Boden 8, has quickly become the guitar of choice for cutting-edge players such as Plini and Sarah Longfield, and now the company has officially released its most classic-looking headless design yet, the Sälen.

Although the looks may be inspired by ’50s T-types, Strandberg’s take is chock-full of innovations, including a lightweight headless design, multi-scale fanned frets, the company’s patented EndurNeck and “aerospace-grade” hardware.

Suhr Classic T bridge and neck pickups promise classic vintage tones, and two models are available: the alder/swamp ash-bodied Sälen, and the maple-topped Sälen Deluxe.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Swamp ash models feature roasted birdseye maple fretboards, while alder guitars offer pau ferro fretboards.

The Sälen is available now in Ice Blue Metallic and Classic Trans Butterscotch for $1,795, while the Sälen Deluxe comes in Deluxe Candy Apple Red and Deluxe Vintage Burst finishes for $2,195.

Head over to Strandberg for more info.