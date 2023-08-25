Want to live in Stewart Copeland’s $6 million house? It’ll cost you $25,000 a month

By Stuart Williams
published

The Police legend’s Montecito home is up for rent

Inside Stewart Copeland's 'butterfly house'
Regular viewers of Stewart Copeland’s social media output will be familiar with his Sacred Grove studio, situated in his house in Brentwood. However, one of the drummer’s other properties has recently hit the rental market, with a monthly fee of $25,000.

With an estimated value of $6,000,000 via Zillow, Realtor reports that Casita De Mariposa (which translates to Butterfly House) in Montecito, California, is just under 2,400-square-foot, and comprises three bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as a number of ‘multi-use’ rooms. Outside, the generous gardens are populated with oak trees, climbing vines, lawns and a swimming pool/spa area. 

Inside Stewart Copeland's 'butterfly house'

Built around a Spanish-style hacienda design in Montecito’s exclusive Lower Village area, nearby neighbours include Rob Lowe, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey, and it’s just a few minutes from the Santa Barbara coast and nearby beaches at Montecito Creek. 

Pictures showing the inside of the house reveal very little evidence that its owner is a highly influential rock drummer. Instead, we’re met with crisp white decor, and a mix of rustic wood, luxurious marble and traditional tiling.

Inside Stewart Copeland's 'butterfly house'
Stewart Copeland, now 71, has been busy this year promoting his Police Deranged for Orchestra project, which sees the drummer reimagining his old band’s back catalogue with the help of a full band and orchestra. A US tour is due to commence September 30, for a list of dates, click here. 

