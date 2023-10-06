Steve Miller joins John Mayer onstage to perform The Joker

By Rob Laing
published

They sure don't want to hurt no one

John Mayer and Steve Miller performing together
(Image credit: James Liverani / YouTube)

John Mayer's triumphant solo tour is reaching new heights; a two-night stand (or sit down) at Madison Square Garden. And to mark the lofty career high that has seen him mesmerising thousands with – mostly – an acoustic guitar and three pedalboards, he brought out Steve Miller for a duet on his classic song, The Joker for night one on 3 October – with great footage of the performance below shot by YouTuber James Liverani.

A grinner, picker, lover, midnight toker, playing his music in the sun… it checks out. Miller – whose distinctive timbre is in remarkable form at the age of 80 – was on 12-string guitar duties with his Eillette Terz while Mayer roughed it on his £20k Martin anniversary OM-45 signature. We really do love that grey sunburst…  

