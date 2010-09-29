Steve Miller on recording new album Bingo!

The Steve Miller Band's Bingo! is the rock legends first studio LP in 17 years. Co-produced by Miller and engineer Andy Johns (Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix), Bingo! is the first of two albums from sessions Miller conducted in March 2008 at George Lucas's Skywalker Ranch in the woods of Marin County, California.

The sessions introduced new Steve Miller Band member Sonny Charles, veteran R&B vocalist of The Checkmates. These were also the final sessions by harmonica player and vocalist Norton Buffalo, Miller's 'partner in harmony' for 33 years, who died of cancer in October 2009.

In the video clip above, Miller talks about the Skywalker Ranch sessions that were the backbone of the new album.

Bingo is out now via Roadrunner/Loud & Proud.