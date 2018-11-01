Steppy is a 4-track, 64-step Eurorack sequencer in just 1U, with plenty of tricks up its sleeve

Intellijel has announced Steppy, a 4-track programmable gate sequencer with eight internal memory slots, external clocking, numerous tweakable parameters, and a performance-first design aesthetic, all in the diminutive 1U format.

Each track features a veritable shed-ton of independent parameters that govern its playback independently from the other tracks.

With each track you can set individual lengths from one to 64-steps and set individual gate lengths. Each one also has its own individual clock divider, swing, delay and probability controls. Shifting the start points of sequence either backward, or forward is also possible. There’s also a performance mode that allows you to mute and unmute individual tracks.

Sequences can be either programmed in offline, or live and track modifications can be made in realtime too. Another useful function is that clearing patterns will leave the in the playback parameters and all track patterns (along with their individual playback and performance parameters) can be saved as a preset to one of eight internal memory slots.