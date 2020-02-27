Steinberg’s new UR24C audio interface offers something for DAW users and DJs

Steinberg just can’t get enough of its UR-C audio interface range. Having announced four products late in 2019 , the company has now added another one: the UR24C. Like its siblings, this is a USB 3.0 interface with USB-C connectivity.

There’s 32-bit/192kHz audio resolution here, along with DSP that enables you to use zero-latency effects when monitoring (REV-X reverb, Channel Strip and Guitar Amp Classics). These are accessed via the dspMixFx mixer; other bundled software includes Cubase AI for PC and Mac and Cubasis LE for iPad (the UR24C is both desktop- and iOS-compatible).

As its name implies, the UR24C has two inputs. These are on balanced Neutrik combo inputs and we’re promised high-grade D-PRE microphone preamps. You also get two TRS main outputs and four RCA line outputs, plus the bonus of MIDI I/O.

Given its I/O configuration, the UR24C might hold particular appeal for DJs - in fact, you even get a DJ-specific headphone monitoring mode. With this, the signal is split so the mono master sound is output to the right side of the headphones and the mono cue sound to the left, and you can adjust the balance of both signals.

In DAW headphone monitoring mode, meanwhile, the signal from output 1 or output 2 is chosen as the headphone source and the user can adjust the balance of the signals from the DAW and from the UR24C’s inputs.

The UR24C is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2020 at a price of €249. Find out more on the Steinberg website.