"Spectral editing and AI-driven audio processing takes a leap forward": Steinberg unveils SpectraLayers 11 with enhanced AI-powered unmixing, workflow enhancements and new user interface

Steinberg has unveiled the latest edition of its SpectraLayers software, a suite of spectral editing and audio processing tools for musicians, producers and content creators. SpectraLayers 11 updates the software with a host of new features and a reimagined user interface.

The latest version of Spectralayers features new and improved algorithms for unmixing (also known as stem separation) that utilize artificial intelligence to separate the constitutent parts of a recording.

The Unmix Song algorithm has been redesigned to deliver cleaner and more accurate stems while separating up to seven individual instruments, including vocals, drums, guitar, piano, bass, and brass.

SpectraLayers' new Unmix Chorus module can separate lead and background vocals, while the Unmix Crowd Noise module can clean up live recordings by removing crowd noise.

You'll also find an Unmix Mid/Side module for splitting a stereo or multichannel audio file into its mid and side layers, and a new Voice DeClip module for repairing clipping artifacts in speech recordings.

The software's UI has received a significant overhaul, with a new dedicated Modules Panel helping to facilitate quick and easy access to the software's many processing tools, and a newly-customizable Display Panel that can host specific configurations of controls.

There's also a variety of workflow enhancements in SpectraLayers 11, including process chaining, batch processing and volume envelope control, and a Transfer Brush tool that can be used to conveniently shift spectral content between two audio files by drawing on the spectrogram.

SpectraLayers Pro 11 and Elements 11 are priced at $259/£248 and $71/£67. If you own an earlier version of the software or one of a list of competing products that includes iZotope RX and Adobe Audition, you'll be eligible for a discount.

Visit Steinberg's website for a full list of updates to SpectraLayers 11.