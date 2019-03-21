Steinberg Nuendo 10 lands and promises an even faster workflow

Steinberg has announced the latest version of its post-production workstation, Nuendo, and skips version 9 to jump straight to version 10.
Some of the latest features have been designed to speed up your project workflow, with one of the highlights being Field Recorder Audio Import. This will now match your recorded audio files to selected events in your timeline.
A new Video Cut Detection feature will analyze your video files and insert markers for each cut. While a new Doppler effect is added for simulating the auditory phenomenon.
There are also some music features borrowed from the latest Cubase DAW update which include the addition of VariAudio 3, Distroyer effect, MixConsole Snapshots and Groove Agent SE 5.
Nuendo 10 will be available in Q2 2019 at €999 for the boxed version and anyone who activated Nuendo 8 or previous versions since 13 March 2019, will eligible for the free, downloadable grace period.
Full details on the new features can be found below and you'll find more info on the Steinberg website.
Nuendo 10 new features
- Field Recorder Audio Import for searching and matching field recorder audio files to selected events in the project
- ADM Import support, complete with intact object automation data, for further mixing or editing
- Video Cut Detection for analyzing video files for edits and inserting markers for each cut
- Doppler effect for simulating the movement, distance and perception of a sound as its source passes you
- VoiceDesigner for modifying voices and creating out-of-this-world sound effects in powerful and innovative ways
- Video rendering for exporting a video file, or a section of a project including audio and video (available in a later maintenance update)
- Cue Sheet Export for creating a report of all music pieces, or all VO clips of a narrator, used in the project (available in a later maintenance update)
- dearVR support to create and mix immersive 3D audio content directly in the VR environment
- Music features including VariAudio 3, Distroyer effect, MixConsole Snapshots, Groove Agent SE 5 and more sound content
- Enhanced workflow and performance including ARA support (available in a later maintenance update), new features for Direct Offline Processing, new modes for the AmbiDecoder, Audio Alignment panel, high-DPI support, redesigned channel strip, GUI and more