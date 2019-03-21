Steinberg Nuendo 10 lands and promises an even faster workflow

Steinberg has announced the latest version of its post-production workstation, Nuendo, and skips version 9 to jump straight to version 10.

Some of the latest features have been designed to speed up your project workflow, with one of the highlights being Field Recorder Audio Import. This will now match your recorded audio files to selected events in your timeline.

A new Video Cut Detection feature will analyze your video files and insert markers for each cut. While a new Doppler effect is added for simulating the auditory phenomenon.

There are also some music features borrowed from the latest Cubase DAW update which include the addition of VariAudio 3, Distroyer effect, MixConsole Snapshots and Groove Agent SE 5.

Nuendo 10 will be available in Q2 2019 at €999 for the boxed version and anyone who activated Nuendo 8 or previous versions since 13 March 2019, will eligible for the free, downloadable grace period.

Full details on the new features can be found below and you'll find more info on the Steinberg website .

Nuendo 10 new features