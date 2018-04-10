Musikmesse 2018: Steinberg collaborates with Rupert Neve on new UR-RT USB audio interfaces

MUSIKMESSE 2018: Steinberg’s new USB 2.0 audio interface s are very much a team effort. They include transformer circuitry from Rupert Neve Designs and the engineering expertise of Yamaha.

There are two models in the range: the UR-RT2 and UR-RT4. The former offers four inputs and two outputs, while the latter gives you six inputs and four outputs. Both come with DSP-powered effects for zero-latency monitoring, along with D-PRE preamps from Yamaha. The Rupert Neve transformers, meanwhile, are designed to add character with a whiff of natural compression and saturation.

“I’m very glad that we can work together with Steinberg. We are proud that we've helped move this type of sound quality and character into a new market and audience,” said Josh Thomas, general manager at Rupert Neve Designs.

Over at Steinberg, Senior Marketing Manager Stefan Schreiber commented: “We at Steinberg are very excited about this collaboration and the opportunity to utilize the legendary sound of Rupert Neve Designs in our trusted USB audio interfaces.”

Available in June, the UR-RT2 will cost €399 and the UR-RT4 will go for €649. Specs are below, and you can find out more on the Steinberg website.

Steinberg UR-RT2 features

24-bit/192 kHz USB 2.0 audio interface

2 Class-A D-PRE mic preamps supporting +48 V phantom power

Rupert Neve Designs transformer switchable on each front input channel

2 analog XLR/TRS combo inputs (Hi-Z switch on input 1 for electric guitar), plus 2 TRS line inputs, headphones jack with independent level control

Latency-free DSP-powered monitoring with REV-X reverb, Channel Strip, and Guitar Amp Classics (VST 3 plug-in version also included)

dspMixFx editor application for Windows, macOS and iOS

MIDI input and output

Rugged full-metal housing

Includes Cubase AI DAW software download version for Mac and PC (only for 64-bit environment) and Cubasis LE DAW app for iPad

Cross-platform compatibility for Windows, macOS and iOS (with Apple iPad Camera Connection Kit, or Lightning to USB Camera Adapter or Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter)

Steinberg UR-RT4 features