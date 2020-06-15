Steinberg brings Cubasis 3 to Android: a big-name DAW for Google’s mobile OS

Already a hit on iOS, Cubasis 3 - Steinberg’s mobile DAW - is now available for Android.

This could be big news for users of Google’s mobile operating system which has, historically, suffered from a paucity of big-name music-making apps. This is due not only to some technical limitations, specifically relating to audio latency, but also the massively diverse range of Android devices available.

Detailed specs are listed below. but, at first glance, Cubasis 3 for Android appears to be a pretty comprehensive music production platform.

You can use a theoretically unlimited number of audio and MIDI tracks, there’s real-time timestretching and pitchshifting, and supplied instruments include the Micrologue virtual analogue synth, Microsonic sample-based sound module, and the MiniSampler. Mixing and audio/MIDI editing features are also included, as is Bluetooth MIDI support.

On the downside, there’s no plugin ecosystem on Android to compare to what’s on iOS, so incorporating third-party instruments and effects isn’t going to be so easy.

Alexander Gross, Cubasis lead developer, commented: “Developing a creativity tool that is used by people all around the world for bringing their musical ideas into reality is a big pleasure as well as a responsibility. As lead developer of Cubasis, I’m proud that the team’s exceptional effort for creating a cross-platform codebase finally sees the light of day with the release on Android.”

Cubasis 3 for Android is available now on Google Play . It costs €55.

Cubasis 3 for Android main features