Stanley Clarke unveils his Strat-inspired Spellcaster short-scale bass

Stanley Clarke has officially launched his much-anticipated Spellcaster bass guitar through Oneonta Guitar. Featuring a short 30.5" scale and reverse headstock, it takes many of its design cues from the Fender Stratocaster.

Besides the Strat-esque body shape, there is a refashioned Strat vibrato, a trio of single-coil pickups designed by designed by Kent Armstrong and Tom Lieber, with a five-way pickup selector and volume/tone/tone control circuit in the time-honoured fashion of the classic Fender electric guitar.

One tone control serves the neck pickup, the other the middle. There is also a mini-switch that offers a further two pickup combinations with either the neck and bridge pickups together, or with all three pickups engaged at once.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Oneonta Guitar / Milo Stewart Jr.) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Oneonta Guitar / Milo Stewart Jr.)

The Spellcaster arrives in classic Vintage Sunburst finish on an alder body, it has a bolt-on maple neck and a 25-fret rosewood fingerboard. The reverse headstock design was inspired by Jimi Hendrix's playing of a right-handed Strat as a leftie, promising increased tension on the E string while reducing tension on the G.

Pleasingly, the listed eight is a friendly 8.5lbs, and the Spellcaster should make an attractive option for guitar players taking a quick holiday over to Planet Bass.

“The Spellcaster Bass is not intended to replace your existing guitar, but instead, to give you more options as a player – to expand your arsenal,“ says Clarke. “When the time comes to play that song with a bass solo, this is what you will want in your hands.”

The Spellcaster has a list price of $2,200 but is available direct through Oneonta Guitar for a direct price of $1,635.