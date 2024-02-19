“A pretty tight little wrecking crew”: St Vincent confirms that her new album will feature Dave Grohl, Cate Le Bon, Josh Freese, and classic analogue synths

She describes the new record as “post-plague pop” that sounds “urgent and psychotic”

St Vincent has confirmed that she has a new album on the way, a “post-plague pop” record that’s set to feature Dave Grohl, Welsh musician Cate Le Bon and new Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese.

Describing this collective to Mojo as “a pretty tight little wrecking crew”, St Vincent (Annie Clark) also revealed that the new album, the follow-up to 2021’s Daddy’s Home, has been made using ‘70s and ‘80s analogue synths and “lots of guitars”. 

“It sounds urgent and psychotic,” she reports, “in equal parts the most caustic sound and also, I think, the most sonically blooming. It’s high stakes and intentional.”

The new record was recorded in multiple locations, including St Vincent’s Compound Fracture studio in LA, Electric Lady in New York and Electrical Audio, Steve Albini’s Chicago base. It’s also the first album that Clark has produced completely on her own, reasoning that “I needed to go deeper in finding my own sonic vocabulary.”

As well as giving the as-yet-untitled album that post-plague pop tag, Clark also says that “it’s a lot about heaven and hell - the metaphorical kinds. Which is appropriate, because sitting alone in a studio for that many hours I would say is a version of hell.”

