Foo Fighters confirm Josh Freese as new drummer

After months of speculation, Foo Fighters have finally revealed that Josh Freese will be taking over on drums from the late Taylor Hawkins who passed away in March 2022.

Following a not-so-cryptic photo posted to social media by Paiste cymbals earlier today, Freese — who has been a favourite candidate for the position since his performances at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts — was unveiled as the new sticksman during Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts.

Shot in black and white, the performance begins with teaser cameos from Chad Smith, Tommy Lee and Tool's Danny Carey (complete with Freese's poodles) before Josh Freese makes his entrance.

Freese put his own stamp on the performance immediately with his choice of kit: a huge DW set featuring two bass drums, two rack toms, three floor toms (one mounted to his left), snare, and a pair of mini timbales plus his Paiste cymbals.

A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters) A photo posted by on

The streamed event (which at the time of writing is still happening) is presented as a fly-on-the-wall insight into the band working through songs. Clearly, it's not Freese’s audition — despite the slight ‘getting to know you' feel — but if it was, he’s aced it.

It begins with an explosive version of live favourite, All My Life, complete with extended machine-gun accents and Freese wasting no time to get his left foot working - a first for Foo Fighters as neither Grohl, Hawkins or previous drummer William Goldsmith are known as double-pedal players.

The set continues with a mix of new material and hits from across Foo Fighters’ career, and also saw guitarist Chris Shifflett step-in for backing vocals on some the parts previously sung by Taylor Hawkins.

Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts is available to watch for free here. It will be available to re-watch via the same link until Wednesday 24 May.