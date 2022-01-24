More

SSL’s final Fusion plugin promises to add “transformer mojo” to vocals, electric guitars or your whole mix

You had us at “high-frequency phase-shift, harmonic distortion and natural low-frequency roll-off”

SSL has completed its Fusion range of plugins with the release of the Transformer, an emulation of the transformer circuit that was found in the SSL Fusion analogue colouration processor.

Specifically, we’re talking about a 600-ohm, 1:1-wound under-damped transformer - the plugin version promises “a unique combination of high-frequency phase-shift, harmonic distortion and natural low-frequency roll-off”.

Although this is an emulation, there are a couple of new controls, too. The Shine knob enables you to “augment or remove” high-end sheen, while the Amount control can be used to amplify the harmonic distortion.

"Our new Fusion Transformer plugin is a faithful emulation of Fusion’s switchable Transformer circuit and is the perfect way to round off our family of Fusion plugins,” says Jonathan Sandman, the SSL Studio Plug-in Product Manager.

“In addition to being able to deliver low-end thickening and high-end sheen to any signal, it is able to deliver exactly the right amount of transformer mojo to vocals, electric guitars, or indeed the entire mix."

The Fusion Transformer plugin runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and is available now for the introductory price of $149 (regular price will be $199). It’s also included in the SSL Complete Bundle subscription, which costs from $15 a month.

Find out more on the SSL website.

SSL Fusion Transformer

