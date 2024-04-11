Antigua Burst is officially back in style as Squier gives four Classic Vibe models a cult classic refinish

Squier is giving the Classic Vibe series an Antigua Burst makeover, with an FSR run of its ‘70s Telecaster Custom, ‘70s Stratocaster, ‘70s Precision Bass and Bass VI now available to preorder.

These FSR models are limited edition – or “Fender Special Run” – so they are back, for how long we don’t know, and typically for selected territories only. Right now are only seeing them at European dealers. And once an FSR run is finished, we might not see them again for a while.

Indeed it has been some time since we last saw a Squier in this cult classic finish. The Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster might be the last time in recent memory, and now look, it is changing hands for two grand on the used market. Crazy, but then we did give it a five-star review in 2021.

Will these Classic Vibe models appreciate in a similar fashion? Well, who can say. That Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster had Duncan-designed single-coil pickups; these have Fender-designed pickups, which is one of the big selling points of the Classic Vibe series. Think of it as a more affordable Vintera series – made in Indonesia, looking all shades of vintage even if it is fresh out the box.

The new FSR Antigua Burst models cover all points in the frequency spectrum, have different shaped builds, and yet they all share a lot of specs, with the Bass VI and P-Bass both sporting black block inlays on 9.5” radius maple fingerboards, dot inlays on maple on the Telecaster and Strat. Necks are maple, bolt on, C-shaped and topped with narrow-tall frets.

As per the style on this series, there’s a gloss stain on that maple to look as though the instrument has shared accommodation with a heavy smoker. And that is a good look on an electric guitar. All have poplar bodies.

The ‘70s Telecaster Custom has a Wide Range humbucker at the neck and a Tele single-coil at the bridge. The P-Bass is a more stripped-down proposition, a single split-coil and that’s that. The Strat is equipped with a trio of alnico V single-coils, giving you all the classic tones the now 70-year-old model is known for – it is a configuration shared by the Bass VI but thereafter the similarities end.

No question, the Bass VI is the oddball of the Antigua Burst quartet, and perhaps the only one in this run whose finish isn't the main talking point when you take it to a gig. Is it a bass guitar? Is it a guitar? It has six-strings and it is tuned down an octave lower than a regular guitar so you decide.

What it is, however, is very cool, a twang machine that would sound incredible with some tube-driven spring reverb through a vintage Fender tube amp of your choice. Some slapback echo would sauce the soup nicely, and what the heck, make a night of it and introduce a tremolo pedal. There is a non-locking floating vibrato for vintage wobble. This is a guitar that’s got lots of mojo.

They all do. The big question is whether Antigua Burst does it for you. Call it an acquired taste, a retro favourite, a cult classic, or an eyesore, it’s here. Get it while you can. Preorders up at Andertons, Thomann, from £399 for the Strat and Tele, to £419 and £449 for the Precision Bass and Bass VI respectively.

Alternatively, if this has left you jonesing for another Antigua Burst option, there is the Fender 70th Anniversary Vintera II Stratocaster, which has a rosewood fingerboard. That is priced £1,199 / $1,499, which takes it out of the cheap electric guitar category, but it is a serious instrument, and it is presently available in all territories.