Squarp Instruments’ Hapax is a powerful hardware step sequencer that could serve as the centrepiece of your studio

Squarp Instruments is up to its hardware sequencing tricks once again with the launch of Hapax, which promises “every tool needed to compose songs in the studio and perform them on stage”.

To be honest, calling this a ‘hardware sequencer’ is actually a little unfair: it’s also an MPE-compatible isomorphic keyboard and chord generator that offers built-in piano roll and automation editing. It can handle two projects simultaneously, so you can load a second while one is playing, with each offering 16 tracks and eight patterns per track. Each track has access to eight real-time MIDI effects, too.

There’s plenty of connectivity - MIDI I/O, CV and Gate Out and USB - meaning that Hapax should be capable of controlling pretty much all the gear in your studio, while projects can be saved to SD card.