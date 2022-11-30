Do you want to know your 'music listening personality'? Spotify Wrapped 2022 will tell you

A day after Apple Music unveiled its revised Replay experience, Spotify has unfurled the 2022 iteration of Wrapped, its own ‘review of the year’ round-up.

This takes the form of both personalised data - check your mobile app to find yours if you’re a subscriber - and a bunch of stats that show you what the rest of the world has been listening to.

To be honest, these don’t contain too many surprises. For the third year in a row, Bad Bunny is the most-streamed artist - a pretty big achievement, it has to be said - while Harry Styles’ As It Was takes the title of 2022’s most-streamed song. Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is the most-played album, with Styles’ Harry’s House coming in second.

Back in your personalised Wrapped presentation you’ll find several new features, including a new one that tells you your Listening Personality. You can see how your listening habits changed throughout the day, too.