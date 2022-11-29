Apple Music reboots its Replay experience and steals a march on Spotify Wrapped

Spotify invariably generates plenty of headlines with its annual Wrapped review, which lets you know what both you and everyone else has been listening to over the past 12 months, but Apple Music has beaten its rival to the punch this year by offering a redesigned Replay experience.

This adds an enhanced Wrapped-style year-end round-up with expanded listening insights and new functionality, such as a personalised highlight reel. Apple Music subscribers can discover their top songs, albums, artists and genres, and even find out if they’re in the top 100 listeners of their favourite artist or genre.

What’s more, users’ Replay stats will continue to evolve through to the end of 2022, so you’ll be able to find out if your listening habits change in December ( bit more Mariah, perhaps? (opens in new tab))

Insights can be shared with family and friends on social channels and messaging platforms.

As well as giving users their personalised stats, Apple has also revealed its global end-of-year charts. The company says that these feature a growing number of non-English-sung songs and show that genres that were once considered ‘niche’ are starting to find their way into the mainstream.

Despite being released back in 2021, the most-played song on Apple Music this year was Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s Stay (opens in new tab), while the most-read lyrics were for the ubiquitous We Don’t Talk About Bruno (opens in new tab), which comes from the soundtrack to Disney’s Encanto.

Joel Corry and MNEK topped the Fitness Songs chart with their collaboration Head & Heart (opens in new tab), while the most ‘Shazamed’ song was Elton John and Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) (opens in new tab).

Finally, the biggest album on Apple Music this year was Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti (opens in new tab). The all-conquering Puerto Rican rapper/singer was also crowned artist of the year.

You can check out your Replay stats and the global end-of-year charts over at Apple Music (opens in new tab).