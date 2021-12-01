Spotify reveals the most-streamed artists, songs and albums of 2021

As it prepares your 2021 Wrapped presentation - you know, the one that tells you that your listening habits aren’t anywhere near as cool as you thought they were - Spotify has also revealed its most-streamed global artists, songs and albums of the year.

Topping the artist chart once again with 9.1 billion streams is Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, followed by Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber.

2021’s most-streamed song on Spotify was Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License, which was played more than 1.1 billion times. Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and The Kid Laroi’s Stay (with Justin Bieber) were next, followed by Rodrigo again (Good 4 U) and Dua Lipa with Levitating (feat DaBaby).

Given she had two entries in the most-streamed songs top 5, it perhaps won’t surprise you to learn that Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour was the most-streamed album, followed by Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, Justin Bieber’s Justice, Ed Sheeran’s = and Doja Cat’s Planet Her.