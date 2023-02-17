Spitfire Audio's Autograph Grand is the best free piano plugin we've heard in years

Spitfire Audio have shared another edition in their venerable LABS series of free software instruments.

Autograph Grand is a virtual piano based on recordings of a Yamaha C6 grand piano, housed in Malibu's Woodshed recording studios. Located in a detached former barn, Woodshed is one of LA's most sought-after studio spaces and has been frequented by a laundry list of high-profile artists that includes Coldplay, Bono, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga and Metallica, many of whom have signed the studio's piano.

As with the majority of LABS instruments, Autograph Grand is a simple, but great-sounding plugin with little in the way of sound-tweaking capabilities. However, Spitfire have added pedal up/down controls and captured release triggers to capture and recreate the Autograph Grand's sound with authenticity and realism.

Autograph Grand runs in Spitfire's dedicated LABS plugin, which is supported by Mac and Windows and available in VST2/VST3/AU/AAX formats.

Find out more and download Autograph Grand on Spitfire Audio's website.

