Spice your your playing with this Paul Davids lesson in exotic guitar chords

If you have ever chanced upon Paul Davids' YouTube channel, you will know just how informative his guitar instructional videos are. Whether you play electric or acoustic guitar, he specialises in fun, practical, achievable lessons.

Lessons such as the above: Beautiful spicy chords (everyone should know). The lesson is exactly that, with Davids taking some of the more dissonant and lesser-played chords and showing you how to place them in a musical context.

What these chords have in common is a tension that makes them sound a little awkward on their own yet can become invaluable staging posts en route to resolving a chord progression. If you want to add a jazzy feel to your chord changes, or simply to freshen up the same tired progressions, this lesson is for you.

Davids' lessons have excellent production values, and are a godsend for anyone who is feeling squeamish about music theory. Spend 20 minutes with the lesson above and suddenly those 11th chords don't seem so strange.

Hey, that's why he has over 2 million subscribers. You might even find a spot for a minor major seventh chord in your next song – and that's the point. As Davids explains, music theory is just that; it's there to be used to make music, and a little knowledge can take you a long way.

Check out the Paul Davids YouTube channel for more lessons. You won't be disappointed.