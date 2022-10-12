Spectral Plugins’ Spacer effect uses reverb and delay to deliver “new sonic expanses”

You’ve got delays and you’ve got reverbs, but Spectral Plugins says that its new Spacer effect “is like no delay you’ve ever heard, and no reverb you’ve ever dreamt of. All together.”

This supposed marriage made in plugin heaven promises five types of ‘spatial experience’. Or, to put it another way, it offers five reorderable modules: Reverb, Convolution, Grain Reverb, Delay and Grain Delay, plus a Utilities tab and a multi-voice Chorus.

Each module also contains a two-band EQ plus Mix and Gain controls, while Spacer’s granular engine - which includes pitchshifting technology - comes courtesy of Zynaptiq. The Convolution module comes with 110 impulse responses, or you can load your own.

Options in the Utilities tab include Saturation, Presence and Air controls, and an Age effect that introduces a vintage vibe.

Spacer is available now for the introductory price of $69, rising to $119 on 5 December. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.

Find out more and snaffle a seven-day trial version on the Spectral Plugins (opens in new tab) website.