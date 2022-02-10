The Positive Grid Spark amp now has a foot controller – and it's wireless

We're sure many Spark amp owners were already wondering; the big question mark over the hugely popular practice amp was if and when it would be a foot controller. After we saw confirmation last year, we can now report that it's hitting the marker and it's called Spark Control. It's wireless too.

Spark Control is a customisable foot controller to integrate with the Spark smart amp and app. And like the amp itself, it goes beyond selecting tones and presets.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Players can select four of their own 'scenarios' for easy access, and store up to a total of eight scenarios to use via the Bluetooth controller that can run up to four months on a single charge.

Players will be able to control:

Assign and change presets

Assign and toggle effects

Start, stop, and pause music / backing tracks and Smart Jam

Control features in Positive Grid’s Experience Jimi Hendrix Expansion

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

More features are also planned for Spark Control. The Spark app will also be getting a built-in tuner, tap tempo feature for select effects, and more.

The Spark Control is $109 available for preorder via positivegrid.com/spark-control.