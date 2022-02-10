The Positive Grid Spark amp now has a foot controller – and it's wireless

We're sure many Spark amp owners were already wondering; the big question mark over the hugely popular practice amp was if and when it would be a foot controller. After we saw confirmation last year, we can now report that it's hitting the marker and it's called Spark Control. It's wireless too.
Spark Control is a customisable foot controller to integrate with the Spark smart amp and app. And like the amp itself, it goes beyond selecting tones and presets.
Players can select four of their own 'scenarios' for easy access, and store up to a total of eight scenarios to use via the Bluetooth controller that can run up to four months on a single charge.
Players will be able to control:
- Assign and change presets
- Assign and toggle effects
- Start, stop, and pause music / backing tracks and Smart Jam
- Control features in Positive Grid’s Experience Jimi Hendrix Expansion
More features are also planned for Spark Control. The Spark app will also be getting a built-in tuner, tap tempo feature for select effects, and more.
The Spark Control is $109 available for preorder via positivegrid.com/spark-control.