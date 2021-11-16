Positive Grid is launching a wireless foot controller for Spark

Arguably the finest small guitar amp on the market right now, there is not a lot you can’t do with a Positive Grid Spark and an electric guitar. But the digital guitar amp and app combo is about to get even more functional with Positive Grid announcing that it has a foot controller in production.

Spark Control is a footswitch that, within seconds, will connect wirelessly to your amp and app to perform a number of functions, from cycling through your stored preset sounds to controlling backing tracks.

“Spark Control is a wireless foot controller that allows you to change presets, toggle effects, control backing tracks and a ton more,” says Positive Grid. “All hands free, of course. That means you don't have to stop playing to switch up your sounds… let your feet do the work and stay in the flow! Got it? Got it.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Positive Grid / Instagram) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Positive Grid / Instagram)

Okay, the bad news is that it looks like Spark Control won’t control the looper – at least that's what Positive Grid is saying right now – but hands-free control is a big deal, with the ability to access presets from the floor and to toggle effects on and off mid-song a welcome performance-enhancement.

Also, to able to control the backing tracks when using its Smart Jam feature is sure to be invaluable for trying to master those difficult passages that require repetition to master.

There is no word yet of a firm launch date but Positive Grid is taking names for the first batch, and you can sign up for the product alert here. Positive Grid is also running a huge sale right now, offering up to 30 per cent off Spark and Spark bundles, and up to 50 per cent off its BIAS software. See Positive Grid for more details.

