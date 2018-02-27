Soundspot’s Axis is a multiband processor that you can buy for a pocket-money price

Axis is a new multi-effect from Soundspot that’s designed to let you add “punch, clarity, groove or sparkle” to your sound without having to load up a huge number of individual plugins.

This is a multiband processor that offers compressor, imager and metering modules for each band. The interface is designed to be intuitive and easy to navigate, and you get such niceties as simultaneous upwards and downward compression, parallel compression mixing, mid-side panning, a mono maker and a stereo widener.

You can download a trial version of Axis on the Soundspot website. The plugin can currently be purchased for just £13 (regular price will be £130) and it’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.