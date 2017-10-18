Sound Radix thinks that its Powair plugin is a smarter kind of dynamics processor

With Powair, Sound Radix is the latest company to claim that it’s produced a smarter kind of audio processor. This is a two-stage leveller/compressor plugin.

This is designed to control dynamics and add power. The first stage is a loudness leveller that automatically ‘rides’ your tracks and gets them to the target level, using a gain detection and reduction engine that promises to shape dynamics while retaining the timbre of the source material.

There’s also a Punch feature that enables you to control transients during the Attack stage - you can shape their length while keeping peak levels under control –-while an adaptive compressor adds intensity and glue while preserving natural dynamics.

Powair will be shown for the first time at the AES 2017 Show that’s currently taking place in New York. A price and release date are still to be confirmed.