Sound Forge Audio Studio 12 offers audio editing and mastering features at an affordable price

As promised, Magix has released Sound Forge Audio Studio 12, the latest version of its affordable audio editing software.

This is built on a 64-bit architecture and comes with a new recording workflow, while it’s now easier than ever to assemble tracks for CD burning (should you still be doing that). Non-desctuctive editing modes include Slice Edit and Soft Cut, and spectral cleaning tools are on-hand to help you to remove noise from your audio.

There are further features for those who want to digitise their vinyl, while the Visualiaztion window contains Peak meters, Phase Oscilloscope, Correlation meter, Direction meter, Spectroscope, Spectrogram, Bit meter, Oscilloscope and Tuner. There’s an Elastic Audio Editor that’s designed for tuning vocals, and support for various video formats so that you can improve your soundtrack recordings.

As a further bonus, Sound Forge Audio 12 includes iZotope’s Ozone 7 Elements, a suite of mastering plugins that retails for $129 on its own.

Sound Forge Audio Studio 12 is available now for PC priced at £50/$60, with upgrades from earlier versions costing £25/$30. Find out more on the Magix website.