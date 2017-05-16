Magix promises several new versions of Sound Forge this year

Following its purchase of the Sound Forge family of audio editors from Sony Creative Software in 2016, Magix has announced that it’s working on updated versions for both Mac and PC.

Leading the charge is Sound Forge Pro Mac 3 ($299/€299), which offers support for 64-bit float/192kHz/32-channel high-resolution audio, sample-accurate editing, enhanced professional-level filters and processing and disc-at-once Red Book Standard audio CD authoring. Additionally, iZotope’s RX Elements and Ozone 7 Elements come included.

Looking ahead to 8 August, the 64-bit Sound Forge Audio Studio will land, bringing improved DSP algorithms for native audio effects, and a slice-orientated edit mode for “dynamic” editing of wave files. There’s also VST3 plugin compatibility.

Finally, Sound Forge Pro 12 is scheduled to roll out by the end of 2017. There’s no specific feature list as yet, but we’re told that the development teams will be attempting to “raise the bar for both audio editing and mastering”.

