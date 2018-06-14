Sound Devices adds to the M-Series with new MixPre- 3M and 6M models

Sound Devices has announced the launch of two new interfaces to its ultra-portable audio interface range; the MixPre-3M and MixPre-6M.

Joining the existing MixPre-10M in the M-Series, both 3M and 6M models feature the same 12-track (up to 96kHz/24-bit) recording capabilities as the 10M, but with fewer inputs for simultaneous recording.

Other key features of the M-Series include; overdub, track laying, punch in/out, bounce, reverb, vocal air, and metronome. While the Kashmir™ mic preamps and ultra-low-noise A-to-D architecture take care of the excellent transparency associated with Sound Devices products.

The new field-recording interfaces are aimed at songwriters, with the main differences being the 3M’s three XLR inputs and a 3.5mm Aux-in connector, compared to the 6M’s four XLR/TRS inputs and 2-channel 3.5mm Aux/Mic connections.

Both the 3M and 6M are available for $549 and $799, respectively. Check out the Sound Devices website for more info.

MixPre-3M and MixPre-6M highlights

Track-laying and overdubbing a multi-layered song without a DAW

Premium-quality USB audio interface for any DAW

Streamlined tracking-to-editing workflow in a DAW

Mixing and recording small ensemble live performance

Playback of multichannel pre-recorded backing tracks

Recording live events, concerts, and band rehearsals