Sound Devices adds to the M-Series with new MixPre- 3M and 6M models

Audio interfaces join the 10M in ultra-portable recorder range

Sound Devices has announced the launch of two new interfaces to its ultra-portable audio interface range; the MixPre-3M and MixPre-6M.

Joining the existing MixPre-10M in the M-Series, both 3M and 6M models feature the same 12-track (up to 96kHz/24-bit) recording capabilities as the 10M, but with fewer inputs for simultaneous recording.

Other key features of the M-Series include; overdub, track laying, punch in/out, bounce, reverb, vocal air, and metronome. While the Kashmir™ mic preamps and ultra-low-noise  A-to-D architecture take care of the excellent transparency associated with Sound Devices products.

The new field-recording interfaces are aimed at songwriters, with the main differences being the 3M’s three XLR inputs and a 3.5mm Aux-in connector, compared to the 6M’s four XLR/TRS inputs and  2-channel 3.5mm Aux/Mic connections.

Both the 3M and 6M are available for $549 and $799, respectively. Check out the Sound Devices website for more info.

MixPre-3M and MixPre-6M highlights

  • Track-laying and overdubbing a multi-layered song without a DAW
  • Premium-quality USB audio interface for any DAW
  • Streamlined tracking-to-editing workflow in a DAW
  • Mixing and recording small ensemble live performance
  • Playback of multichannel pre-recorded backing tracks
  • Recording live events, concerts, and band rehearsals

For existing MixPre-3, MixPre-6 and MixPre-10T users, Sound Devices has also released a Musician Plugin. For $99, the Musician Plugin adds all the musician-inspired features of the M-Series, including overdub, punch in/out, track-laying, bounce, reverb, vocal air, and metronome. The plugin can be purchased from Sound Devices' new online store.