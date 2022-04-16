Sophie Lloyd reveals her instrumental guitar cover of Pink Floyd's classic Comfortably Numb

After a triumphant take on Randy Rhoads / Ozzy Osbourne masterpiece Crazy Train, UK guitarist Sophie Lloyd has now set her sights on the mother of all David Gilmour guitar solos; Comfortably Numb.

She's reworked the whole of Pink Floyd's classic from The Wall as an instrumental guitar piece with her Kiesel Artist Edition model, commenting that it "really pushed me outside my box to really focus on melody and feeling".

